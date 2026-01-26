CFAO Barracks Renovation Project

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Capt. Joseph Parsons, the commanding officer for Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, speaks about the CFAO unaccompanied housing barracks renovation on White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2026. This renovation furthered the Barracks Task Force initiative by improving quality of life and overall well-being of Sailors worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)