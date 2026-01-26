U.S. Navy Capt. Joseph Parsons, the commanding officer for Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, speaks about the CFAO unaccompanied housing barracks renovation on White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2026. This renovation furthered the Barracks Task Force initiative by improving quality of life and overall well-being of Sailors worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 23:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|994221
|VIRIN:
|260129-M-GT239-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111500293
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO Barracks Renovation Project, by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.