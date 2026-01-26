(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CFAO Barracks Renovation Project

    NAVAL BASE WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. Briana Vera 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Navy Capt. Joseph Parsons, the commanding officer for Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, speaks about the CFAO unaccompanied housing barracks renovation on White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2026. This renovation furthered the Barracks Task Force initiative by improving quality of life and overall well-being of Sailors worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 23:01
