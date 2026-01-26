260117-YKS-PACUP-MOCHI POUNDING EVENT-HULEN

The Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Chief Petty Officers Association, and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, held the 37th annual mochi pounding event on CFAY, Jan. 17, 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul J. Hulen)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 22:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994219
|VIRIN:
|260117-N-BR341-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111500283
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
