    U.S. Under Secretary of War for Policy Speaks at Sejong Institute B-roll

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. Malik Abdul and Sgt. Jun Seo Lee

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    The Undersecretary of War for Policy, Honorable Elbridge Colby visits the Korean Ministry of National Defense and Sejong Institute in Seoul, on January 26th, 2025. He met with key leaders of the southern peninsula to discuss U.S. President Donald Trumps’ interests of striving for a stable, peaceful, relationship with China and the U.S.’s goal of maintaining peace through strength in the Pacific and protecting the interests of the United States and our allies. (U.S. Army Video by SGT Malik Abdul and SGT Jun Seo Lee)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 00:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994214
    VIRIN: 260126-A-BU869-1001
    Filename: DOD_111500170
    Length: 00:15:43
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Under Secretary of War for Policy Speaks at Sejong Institute B-roll, by SGT Malik Abdul and SGT Jun Seo Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USFK
    INDOPACOM
    South Korea

