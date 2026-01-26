U.S. Under Secretary of War for Policy Speaks at Sejong Institute B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Undersecretary of War for Policy, Honorable Elbridge Colby visits the Korean Ministry of National Defense and Sejong Institute in Seoul, on January 26th, 2025. He met with key leaders of the southern peninsula to discuss U.S. President Donald Trumps’ interests of striving for a stable, peaceful, relationship with China and the U.S.’s goal of maintaining peace through strength in the Pacific and protecting the interests of the United States and our allies. (U.S. Army Video by SGT Malik Abdul and SGT Jun Seo Lee)