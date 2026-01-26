(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen celebrate heritage day with food trucks and competition

    GUNSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    11.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, addresses why heritage day is important, Nov. 19, 2025 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Airman from across Kunsan to celebrate with food trucks, music and a load competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 20:00
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 994213
    VIRIN: 251119-F-SO714-5288
    Filename: DOD_111500139
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: GUNSAN, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen celebrate heritage day with food trucks and competition, by SrA Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kunsaan Air Base
    AFN
    F-16

