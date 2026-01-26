Airmen celebrate heritage day with food trucks and competition

U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, addresses why heritage day is important, Nov. 19, 2025 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Airman from across Kunsan to celebrate with food trucks, music and a load competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 20:00
|Category:
|PSA
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|GUNSAN, KR
