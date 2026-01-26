(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airman unite with local community over kimchi for charity

    GUNSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    11.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing participate in a kimchi making festival, Nov. 11, 2025, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The charity focused on making kimchi for local disadvantaged families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 19:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 994209
    VIRIN: 251121-F-SO714-1001
    Filename: DOD_111500096
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: GUNSAN, KR

    This work, Airman unite with local community over kimchi for charity, by SrA Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    kimchi
    Kimchi making
    AFN
    Airmen
    Charity

