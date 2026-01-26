Airman unite with local community over kimchi for charity

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing participate in a kimchi making festival, Nov. 11, 2025, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The charity focused on making kimchi for local disadvantaged families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)
