United States Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge A. Colby visits the Ministry of National Defense and Camp Humphreys to meet with key leaders across South Korea. Secretary Colby meets with the Minister of National Defense An Gyu-Baek, reassuring the importance of the R.O.K.-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Junseo Lee)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 00:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|994206
|VIRIN:
|260125-A-AC512-6187
|Filename:
|DOD_111500053
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Under Secretary of War for Policy Visit, by SGT Jun Seo Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
