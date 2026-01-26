(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Under Secretary of War for Policy Visit

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jun Seo Lee 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    United States Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge A. Colby visits the Ministry of National Defense and Camp Humphreys to meet with key leaders across South Korea. Secretary Colby meets with the Minister of National Defense An Gyu-Baek, reassuring the importance of the R.O.K.-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Junseo Lee)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 00:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 994206
    VIRIN: 260125-A-AC512-6187
    Filename: DOD_111500053
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Under Secretary of War for Policy Visit, by SGT Jun Seo Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Elbridge Colby
    United States of America (United States)

