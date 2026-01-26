U.S. Under Secretary of War for Policy Visit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



United States Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge A. Colby visits the Ministry of National Defense and Camp Humphreys to meet with key leaders across South Korea. Secretary Colby meets with the Minister of National Defense An Gyu-Baek, reassuring the importance of the R.O.K.-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Junseo Lee)