    Readiness: Where Preparation Becomes Confidence

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    Readiness: Where Preparation Becomes Confidence highlights the District of Columbia National Guard’s progress throughout 2025, showcasing training, modernization, and operational readiness across the force. Through sustained preparation, joint training, and real-world mission execution, D.C. National Guard service members strengthened their ability to respond rapidly and effectively to local, regional, and national requirements. The video underscores how deliberate investment in people, training, and partnerships builds confidence and ensures the Guard remains ready to support the District, the nation, and its citizens when called upon. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 16:17
    Category: PSA
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readiness: Where Preparation Becomes Confidence, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

