Readiness: Where Preparation Becomes Confidence highlights the District of Columbia National Guard’s progress throughout 2025, showcasing training, modernization, and operational readiness across the force. Through sustained preparation, joint training, and real-world mission execution, D.C. National Guard service members strengthened their ability to respond rapidly and effectively to local, regional, and national requirements. The video underscores how deliberate investment in people, training, and partnerships builds confidence and ensures the Guard remains ready to support the District, the nation, and its citizens when called upon. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 16:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|994194
|VIRIN:
|260128-Z-VZ654-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111499818
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Readiness: Where Preparation Becomes Confidence, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
