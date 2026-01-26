video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Readiness: Where Preparation Becomes Confidence highlights the District of Columbia National Guard’s progress throughout 2025, showcasing training, modernization, and operational readiness across the force. Through sustained preparation, joint training, and real-world mission execution, D.C. National Guard service members strengthened their ability to respond rapidly and effectively to local, regional, and national requirements. The video underscores how deliberate investment in people, training, and partnerships builds confidence and ensures the Guard remains ready to support the District, the nation, and its citizens when called upon. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)