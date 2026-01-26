Tested, Not Defeated: Marine Corps Officer's Fight Against Cancer to Commission

U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Charles Vozenilek, a logistics officer with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, shares the story of his journey to commission as an officer, January 20, 2026 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. Prior to commissioning, Vozenilek survived a battle with cancer and earned his commission displaying unwavering dedication and courage.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alan Gomez and Sgt. Mary Torres)
Tested, Not Defeated: A Marine Officer’s Battle to Commission
