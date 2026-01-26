(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tested, Not Defeated: Marine Corps Officer's Fight Against Cancer to Commission

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alan Gomez 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Charles Vozenilek, a logistics officer with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, shares the story of his journey to commission as an officer, January 20, 2026 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. Prior to commissioning, Vozenilek survived a battle with cancer and earned his commission displaying unwavering dedication and courage.

    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alan Gomez and Sgt. Mary Torres)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 17:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994193
    VIRIN: 012627-M-PK186-1001
    PIN: 260127
    Filename: DOD_111499814
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tested, Not Defeated: Marine Corps Officer's Fight Against Cancer to Commission, by LCpl Alan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tested, Not Defeated: A Marine Officer&rsquo;s Battle to Commission

