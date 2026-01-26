Tested, Not Defeated: Marine Corps Officer's Fight Against Cancer to Commission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Charles Vozenilek, a logistics officer with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, shares the story of his journey to commission as an officer, January 20, 2026 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. Prior to commissioning, Vozenilek survived a battle with cancer and earned his commission displaying unwavering dedication and courage.



(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alan Gomez and Sgt. Mary Torres)