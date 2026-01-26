(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Science of Violence

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Cpl. Dezmond Browning 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines across Hawaii compete in the annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition-Pacific (MCMC-P) at Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 5-15, 2026. The MCMC-P is one of five annual regional small arms marksmanship competitions throughout the Marine Corps open to all U.S. service members and civilians. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dezmond Browning)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 15:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994188
    VIRIN: 260128-M-KR392-1001
    Filename: DOD_111499762
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Science of Violence, by Cpl Dezmond Browning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCBH
    Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition Pacific
    MCMC-P
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video