MVK Commander Update Jan. 28, 2026

Vicksburg District Commander, Jeremiah Gipson gives a quick update from Camp McCain earlier this morning. Continuing the work with our partners at Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the MS National Guard, USACE is helping assess, transport, and install generators to critical public facilities in MS impacted by the winter storm. Our number one priority is the life, health, and safety of all who are affected by this storm. #winterstorm26 #USACE #VicksburgDistrict