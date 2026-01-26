(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MVK Commander Update Jan. 28, 2026

    VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Jason Eaves 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District

    Vicksburg District Commander, Jeremiah Gipson gives a quick update from Camp McCain earlier this morning. Continuing the work with our partners at Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the MS National Guard, USACE is helping assess, transport, and install generators to critical public facilities in MS impacted by the winter storm. Our number one priority is the life, health, and safety of all who are affected by this storm. #winterstorm26 #USACE #VicksburgDistrict

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 15:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994187
    VIRIN: 260128-D-XI901-8118
    Filename: DOD_111499759
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Winter Storm 26

