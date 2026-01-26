(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard ice Breaking Operations New York Harbor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek 

    U.S. Coast Guard Northeast     

    U.S. Coast Guard ice breaking operation in the New York Harbor, Jan. 28 2026. The Coast Guard Cutter Hawser (WYTL 65610) and the Coast Guard Cutter Katherine Walker (WLM 552) worked to clear ice from the lower Hudson river and the Port of New York and New Jersey, following freezing temperatures and a snowstorm that hit the Northeast. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 15:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994186
    VIRIN: 260128-G-FG555-8495
    Filename: DOD_111499751
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ice breaking
    Coast Guard Cutter Hawser

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video