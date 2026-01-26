Coast Guard ice Breaking Operations New York Harbor

U.S. Coast Guard ice breaking operation in the New York Harbor, Jan. 28 2026. The Coast Guard Cutter Hawser (WYTL 65610) and the Coast Guard Cutter Katherine Walker (WLM 552) worked to clear ice from the lower Hudson river and the Port of New York and New Jersey, following freezing temperatures and a snowstorm that hit the Northeast. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 15:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994186
|VIRIN:
|260128-G-FG555-8495
|Filename:
|DOD_111499751
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.