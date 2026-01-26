Coast Guard ice Breaking Operations New York Harbor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard ice breaking operation in the New York Harbor, Jan. 28 2026. The Coast Guard Cutter Hawser (WYTL 65610) and the Coast Guard Cutter Katherine Walker (WLM 552) worked to clear ice from the lower Hudson river and the Port of New York and New Jersey, following freezing temperatures and a snowstorm that hit the Northeast. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek)