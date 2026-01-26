(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Orion Capsule Parachute Assembly System (CPAS) Test at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2013

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    The Capsule Parachute Assembly System (CPAS) of the Orion Space Capsule undergoes a test drop at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground on July 24, 2013.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2013
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 15:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994183
    Filename: DOD_111499676
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Orion Capsule Parachute Assembly System (CPAS) Test at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Orion
    Army Test and Evaluation Command
    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground
    Artemis II

