The Capsule Parachute Assembly System (CPAS) of the Orion Space Capsule undergoes a test drop at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground on July 24, 2013.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2013
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 15:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994183
|Filename:
|DOD_111499676
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Orion Capsule Parachute Assembly System (CPAS) Test at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.