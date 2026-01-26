3rd Force Reconnaissance relinquish command as Force Company, 4th Reconnaissance Battalion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Force Reconnaissance Company execute a relief in place/transfer of authority, becoming Force Company, 4th Reconnaissance, at Mobile, Alabama, Jan. 24, 2026. The ceremony marks the continued legacy of Force Reconnaissance units in Mobile, symbolizing a proud tradition of service and sacrifice dating back to the Gulf War. (U.S. Marine video by Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera)