U.S. Marines with 3rd Force Reconnaissance Company execute a relief in place/transfer of authority, becoming Force Company, 4th Reconnaissance, at Mobile, Alabama, Jan. 24, 2026. The ceremony marks the continued legacy of Force Reconnaissance units in Mobile, symbolizing a proud tradition of service and sacrifice dating back to the Gulf War. (U.S. Marine video by Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 14:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994176
|VIRIN:
|260125-M-NH922-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111499507
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Force Reconnaissance relinquish command as Force Company, 4th Reconnaissance Battalion, by LCpl Allan Rodriguez-Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.