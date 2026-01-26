(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Force Reconnaissance relinquish command as Force Company, 4th Reconnaissance Battalion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Force Reconnaissance Company execute a relief in place/transfer of authority, becoming Force Company, 4th Reconnaissance, at Mobile, Alabama, Jan. 24, 2026. The ceremony marks the continued legacy of Force Reconnaissance units in Mobile, symbolizing a proud tradition of service and sacrifice dating back to the Gulf War. (U.S. Marine video by Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 14:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994176
    VIRIN: 260125-M-NH922-1001
    Filename: DOD_111499507
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: MOBILE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Force Reconnaissance relinquish command as Force Company, 4th Reconnaissance Battalion, by LCpl Allan Rodriguez-Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORCE RECON: 4TH MARDIV: FORCE COMPANY: CEREMONY: 4TH RECON BN: MFR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video