Hurricane Hunters atmospheric river mission February 2025

Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, an Air Force Reserve unit with the 403rd Wing, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, fly through an atmospheric river over the Pacific Ocean during a weather reconnaissance mission Feb. 22, 2025. The flights collect data on wind, pressure, temperature and humidity that forecasters use to improve predictions of heavy rain, flooding and other impacts along the U.S. West Coast. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 14:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994174
|VIRIN:
|250222-F-F3652-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111499482
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MATHER AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
