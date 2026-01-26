(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Hunters atmospheric river mission February 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MATHER AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2025

    Courtesy Video

    403rd Wing

    Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, an Air Force Reserve unit with the 403rd Wing, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, fly through an atmospheric river over the Pacific Ocean during a weather reconnaissance mission Feb. 22, 2025. The flights collect data on wind, pressure, temperature and humidity that forecasters use to improve predictions of heavy rain, flooding and other impacts along the U.S. West Coast. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 14:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994174
    VIRIN: 250222-F-F3652-1001
    Filename: DOD_111499482
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MATHER AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Hunters atmospheric river mission February 2025, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC)
    ReadyNow
    AtmosphericRiver
    53rdWeatherReconnaissanceSquadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video