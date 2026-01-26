Kingsley Field F-15 Eagles at NASA

Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing delivered two F-15 Eagles to NASA at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, December 22, 2025. The two F-15 Eagles will be supporting supersonic flight research for NASA's Flight Demonstration and Capabilities project. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 14:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994169
|VIRIN:
|260128-Z-HS861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111499437
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
