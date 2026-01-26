The Coast Guard Cutter Penobscot Bay, responded breaking out the turning basin in Albany for the Negmar Cicek.

The Coast Guard Cutter Penobscot Bay, responded to breaking out the turning basin in Albany for the Negmar Cicek, and confirming there was no damage before resuming operations while underway January 28, 2026. CGC Penobscot Bay, homeported in Bayonne, New Jersey, is a 140-foot Bay-class icebreaking tug. Penobscot Bay is responsible for providing search and rescue capabilities to the ice-covered areas in New York City and the Hudson Valley. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Penobscot Bay Crew)
