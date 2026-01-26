The Coast Guard Cutter Penobscot Bay, responded to a report of the tug Erin Elizabeth beset in ice near Barrytown, New York, and broke Erin Elizabeth free from the ice and confirming there was no damage to the tug before resuming operations while underway January 26, 2026. CGC Penobscot Bay, homeported in Bayonne, New Jersey, is a 140-foot Bay-class icebreaking tug. Penobscot Bay is responsible for providing search and rescue capabilities to the ice-covered areas in New York City and the Hudson Valley. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Penobscot Bay Crew)
