U.S. Coast Guard, partner agencies conduct Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation at Port of Tacoma

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound members conduct inspections during a Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation (MASFO) at Husky Terminal in Tacoma, Washington, Jan. 21, 2026. MASFOs are joint operations that enhance maritime safety and security by bringing together federal, state, and local partners to inspect cargo, identify potential threats, and ensure compliance with transportation regulations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)