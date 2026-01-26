(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Coast Guard, partner agencies conduct Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation at Port of Tacoma

    TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter  

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound members conduct inspections during a Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation (MASFO) at Husky Terminal in Tacoma, Washington, Jan. 21, 2026. MASFOs are joint operations that enhance maritime safety and security by bringing together federal, state, and local partners to inspect cargo, identify potential threats, and ensure compliance with transportation regulations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 15:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994163
    VIRIN: 260121-G-HT254-8860
    Filename: DOD_111499388
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US

    inspections
    coordination
    MASFO
    partnership
    flow of commerce

