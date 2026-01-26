(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Coast Guard Cutter Hawser successfully broke ice and freed the NYPD Harbor David after the vessel became beset.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET New York

    The Coast Guard Cutter Hawser successfully broke ice and freed the NYPD Harbor David after the vessel became beset near Pier 86 on the Hudson River while underway January 27, 2026. Working alongside our local partners, Hawser ensured the NYPD vessel could safely reposition and continue operations. Coast Guard cutter Hawser is a 65 ft. Harbor Tug, homeported in Bayonne, NJ. It’s reinforced hull and primary role in breaking ice to keep vital waterways open for commerce in the Northeast harsh winter, while also supporting search and rescue and law enforcement year-round, particularly on Lake Champlain and the Hudson River. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Hawser Crew)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 13:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994162
    VIRIN: 260127-O-G0101-1532
    Filename: DOD_111499367
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard Cutter Hawser

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video