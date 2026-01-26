video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994162" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Coast Guard Cutter Hawser successfully broke ice and freed the NYPD Harbor David after the vessel became beset near Pier 86 on the Hudson River while underway January 27, 2026. Working alongside our local partners, Hawser ensured the NYPD vessel could safely reposition and continue operations. Coast Guard cutter Hawser is a 65 ft. Harbor Tug, homeported in Bayonne, NJ. It’s reinforced hull and primary role in breaking ice to keep vital waterways open for commerce in the Northeast harsh winter, while also supporting search and rescue and law enforcement year-round, particularly on Lake Champlain and the Hudson River. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Hawser Crew)