U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Virginia Young and Staff Sgt. Jon Sturgill wishes family and friends happy holidays at RAF Croughton, England, Dec. 3, 2025. Young and Sturgill are both stationed at RAF Croughton, which is one of 10 geographically separated units under the 501st Combat Support Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
This work, Holiday Greeting: SSgt Virginia Young and SSgt Jon Sturgill, by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
