Holiday Greeting: SSgt Virginia Young and SSgt Jon Sturgill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994159" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Virginia Young and Staff Sgt. Jon Sturgill wishes family and friends happy holidays at RAF Croughton, England, Dec. 3, 2025. Young and Sturgill are both stationed at RAF Croughton, which is one of 10 geographically separated units under the 501st Combat Support Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)