    Train as you fight

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Video by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Soldiers overcame challenges in a portable training area as part of the 99th Readiness Division's Modern Army Combatives Program Tournament at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Jan. 23.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 13:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994154
    VIRIN: 260123-D-HX738-6227
    Filename: DOD_111499316
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Train as you fight, by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army reserve
    Rhode Island National Guard
    Modern Army Combatives Program (MACP)
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

