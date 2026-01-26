(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    88th Civil Engineer Group Snow Team Clears the Way

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Video by Meghan Howard 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Department of the Air Force civilians assigned to the 88th Civil Engineer Group snow team clear roadways during winter storm Fern at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2026. The team worked across Areas A and B to plow snow and improve driving conditions, helping maintain safe access and mission continuity during the storm.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Meghan Howard)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th Civil Engineer Group Snow Team Clears the Way, by Meghan Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Snow
    snow activities
    Civil Engineering Operations
    Civil Engineering

