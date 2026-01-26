88th Civil Engineer Group Snow Team Clears the Way

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Department of the Air Force civilians assigned to the 88th Civil Engineer Group snow team clear roadways during winter storm Fern at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2026. The team worked across Areas A and B to plow snow and improve driving conditions, helping maintain safe access and mission continuity during the storm.

(U.S. Air Force video by Meghan Howard)