    Altus Air Force Base Mission Essential Personnel Work in A Winter Wonderland

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Emma Wright 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    Members of the 97th Civil Engineer Squadron work to clear roads, parking lots and the flightline at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 25, 2026. Mission essential personnel worked hard behind the scenes to keep the base safe and operational. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emma Wright)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 12:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994143
    VIRIN: 260127-F-PG471-1001
    Filename: DOD_111499173
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

    Altus Air Force Base
    97th Civil Engineer Squadron

