Members of the 97th Civil Engineer Squadron work to clear roads, parking lots and the flightline at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 25, 2026. Mission essential personnel worked hard behind the scenes to keep the base safe and operational. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emma Wright)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 12:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994143
|VIRIN:
|260127-F-PG471-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111499173
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Altus Air Force Base Mission Essential Personnel Work in A Winter Wonderland, by A1C Emma Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.