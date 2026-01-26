U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Johnson, 58th Airlift Squadron squadron aviation resource management journeyman, is named December Airman of the Month at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 22, 2026. Johnson was recognized for his exemplary work ethic, assistance throughout the Airman Leadership School graduation, and overall superior work performance within the 58th Airlift Squadron throughout the month of December. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emma Wright)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 12:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994132
|VIRIN:
|260127-F-PG471-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111499088
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen of Altus: Senior Airman Cameron Johnson, by A1C Emma Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.