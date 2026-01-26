Airmen of Altus: Senior Airman Cameron Johnson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994132" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Johnson, 58th Airlift Squadron squadron aviation resource management journeyman, is named December Airman of the Month at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 22, 2026. Johnson was recognized for his exemplary work ethic, assistance throughout the Airman Leadership School graduation, and overall superior work performance within the 58th Airlift Squadron throughout the month of December. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emma Wright)