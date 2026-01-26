(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen of Altus: Senior Airman Cameron Johnson

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Emma Wright 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Johnson, 58th Airlift Squadron squadron aviation resource management journeyman, is named December Airman of the Month at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 22, 2026. Johnson was recognized for his exemplary work ethic, assistance throughout the Airman Leadership School graduation, and overall superior work performance within the 58th Airlift Squadron throughout the month of December. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emma Wright)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 12:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994132
    VIRIN: 260127-F-PG471-1001
    Filename: DOD_111499088
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

    97th Civil Engineer Squadron
    58th Airlift Squadron

