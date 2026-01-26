I Am NDW Rich Greene

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Our I Am NDW profile feature is back, and we sat down with Rich Greene (NDW N36) to talk about Citadel Shield–Solid Curtain, the Navy’s annual force protection exercise for U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command. Rich plays a key role in coordinating and planning base exercises, ensuring installations across the region stay on track and have what they need to remain properly trained and ready for certification.



While some exercise activities shifted due to weather conditions, in-person training is expected to resume next week. As exercises restart, personnel may notice increased activity and potential traffic impacts on and off base. We appreciate your patience as our teams continue this critical training. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)