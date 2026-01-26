(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    I Am NDW Rich Greene

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    Our I Am NDW profile feature is back, and we sat down with Rich Greene (NDW N36) to talk about Citadel Shield–Solid Curtain, the Navy’s annual force protection exercise for U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command. Rich plays a key role in coordinating and planning base exercises, ensuring installations across the region stay on track and have what they need to remain properly trained and ready for certification.

    While some exercise activities shifted due to weather conditions, in-person training is expected to resume next week. As exercises restart, personnel may notice increased activity and potential traffic impacts on and off base. We appreciate your patience as our teams continue this critical training. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)

    TAGS

    naval security forces
    Citadel Shield Solid Curtain

