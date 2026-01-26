(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Mentoring Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Corinna Baltos 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Staff Sgt. Damian Rosa, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, discusses his mentor as part of the command's National Mentoring Month campaign.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 10:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994125
    VIRIN: 260128-A-XQ291-5658
    Filename: DOD_111498977
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Mentoring Month, by Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Mentoring Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video