    Water Testing Marks Key Milestone for the Air Force Academy Chapel Restoration

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Luke Allen 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    A crucial phase of the iconic U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel’s restoration is now underway, as teams conduct meticulous water tests to guarantee the landmark’s future integrity.

    (U.S. Air Force video by the U.S. Air Force Academy)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 09:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994118
    VIRIN: 260128-F-HE309-1001
    Filename: DOD_111498900
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Water Testing Marks Key Milestone for the Air Force Academy Chapel Restoration, by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS

    Air Force Academy, Chapel, AFICC, AFCEC, Colorado Springs, AFIMSC

