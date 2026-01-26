NATO’s presence in Slovakia (int)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994113" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Synopsis

NATO’s forces in Slovakia stand ready to assure Allies and increase security in the eastern part of the Alliance. Established after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, NATO’s forces in Slovakia include a multinational battlegroup led by Spain, with troop contributions from Czechia, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. With tanks, artillery, engineers, chemical defence troops and other combat capabilities, the battlegroup is fully equipped to deter any external aggression. If needed, the battlegroup can absorb thousands of additional soldiers to expand in size to a brigade. Slovakia is also further protected by the new NATO activity ‘Eastern Sentry’, which boosts NATO’s vigilance along the entire eastern flank with more air, land and sea-based military assets. The activity also includes innovative technologies to tackle new challenges, like the ones we see from drones. Additionally, it helps to better connect the military assets that are already available, from the High North to the Black Sea, and elsewhere in the Alliance.

Transcript

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— General Alfonso Pardo, Spanish Army “It is very important to show that when we defend Slovakia, we are defending all the nations inside the Alliance.” — TEXT ON SCREEN — NATO IN SLOVAKIA —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— General Alfonso Pardo, Spanish Army “I’m here as commander of a large formation that integrates manoeuvre units, infantry and cavalry battalions, combat support as artillery and engineers, and logistics, support units for the entire structure.” — TEXT ON SCREEN — SIX ALLIED NATIONS ARTILLERY AND VEHICLES —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Alonso Rupérez, Spanish Army “Constantly rehearsing, preparing, preparing, preparing to be able to tackle one difficult situation. But better if we are not forced to do so, because we will bring a so reliable force that nobody will dare to threaten us.” — TEXT ON SCREEN — NATO IS STRENGTHENING OUR DEFENCES EVEN FURTHER MORE JETS AND AIR DEFENCE SYSTEMS PROTECTING AGAINST ANY THREAT COMING FROM THE SKIES —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— General Alfonso Pardo, Spanish Army “The military presence of Spain and other Allied nations in Slovakia aims to provide a credible deterrence that contributes to the security of the entire region.”