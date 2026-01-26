(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This is USAREUR-AF JAN26

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    01.27.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Quaile 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    This is USAREUR-AF is a monthly series that highlights the efforts in the area of operations. This episode highlights the SETAF-AF Best Medic Competition train up, 1st Cavalry Division training, and 41st Field Artillery Brigade HIMARS training. (U.S. Army video by Army Staff Sgt. James Quaile and narration by Army Cpt. Sarah Poole)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 08:05
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 994110
    VIRIN: 260128-A-VP422-4549
    Filename: DOD_111498785
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This is USAREUR-AF JAN26, by SSG James Quaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    Stronger Together
    ThisIsUSAREURAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video