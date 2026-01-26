This is USAREUR-AF is a monthly series that highlights the efforts in the area of operations. This episode highlights the SETAF-AF Best Medic Competition train up, 1st Cavalry Division training, and 41st Field Artillery Brigade HIMARS training. (U.S. Army video by Army Staff Sgt. James Quaile and narration by Army Cpt. Sarah Poole)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 08:05
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|994110
|VIRIN:
|260128-A-VP422-4549
|Filename:
|DOD_111498785
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, This is USAREUR-AF JAN26, by SSG James Quaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
