Forged in the Cold: Ice to Sand, A Unique Air National Guard Experience Broll

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, participate in a polar plunge as a reunion to their shared alumni experience in the Minnesota Air National Guard held Cold Weather Operations Course within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 14, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech Sgt. Andrew Schumann)