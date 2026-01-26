(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Forged in the Cold: Ice to Sand, A Unique Air National Guard Experience Broll

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.13.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, participate in a polar plunge as a reunion to their shared alumni experience in the Minnesota Air National Guard held Cold Weather Operations Course within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 14, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech Sgt. Andrew Schumann)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 08:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994108
    VIRIN: 251214-Z-JK012-2001
    Filename: DOD_111498775
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Forged in the Cold: Ice to Sand, A Unique Air National Guard Experience

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 386 AEW, CWOC, Arctic, MCA

