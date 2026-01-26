U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, participate in a polar plunge as a reunion to their shared alumni experience in the Minnesota Air National Guard held Cold Weather Operations Course within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 14, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech Sgt. Andrew Schumann)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 08:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994108
|VIRIN:
|251214-Z-JK012-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111498775
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Forged in the Cold: Ice to Sand, A Unique Air National Guard Experience Broll, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Forged in the Cold: Ice to Sand, A Unique Air National Guard Experience
