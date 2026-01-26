210 Field Artillery Brigade change of responsibility ceremony

210 Field Artillery Brigade conducted a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Casey, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2026. The brigade welcomed U.S. Army Command Sgt Maj. Theodore Holley as the new command sergeant major. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashton Smith)
|01.22.2026
|01.28.2026 06:50
|Briefings
|994100
|260123-A-ZF147-1001
|DOD_111498716
|00:27:04
|KR
|WILSON, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|1
