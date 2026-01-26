(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    210 Field Artillery Brigade change of responsibility ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. Ashton Smith 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    210 Field Artillery Brigade conducted a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Casey, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2026. The brigade welcomed U.S. Army Command Sgt Maj. Theodore Holley as the new command sergeant major. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashton Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 06:50
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 994100
    VIRIN: 260123-A-ZF147-1001
    Filename: DOD_111498716
    Length: 00:27:04
    Location: KR
    Hometown: WILSON, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210 Field Artillery Brigade change of responsibility ceremony, by SGT Ashton Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Responsibility
    210 FA
    South Korea
    Theodore Holley

