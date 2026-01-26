A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 391st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron refuels from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 11, 2025. F-15E Strike Eagle and KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft missions highlight the synchronized capabilities of Air Combat Command and Air Mobility Command assets to project airpower wherever and whenever needed. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 06:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994099
|VIRIN:
|251110-F-UY948-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111498715
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aerial Refueling Strike Eagles, by TSgt Nicholas Monteleone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.