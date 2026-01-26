(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aerial Refueling Strike Eagles

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.10.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 391st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron refuels from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 11, 2025. F-15E Strike Eagle and KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft missions highlight the synchronized capabilities of Air Combat Command and Air Mobility Command assets to project airpower wherever and whenever needed. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 06:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994099
    VIRIN: 251110-F-UY948-7001
    Filename: DOD_111498715
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial Refueling Strike Eagles, by TSgt Nicholas Monteleone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT, USCENTCOM, KC-135 Stratotanker, F-15, 4CTCS, Combat Camera

