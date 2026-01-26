Aerial Refueling Strike Eagles

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 391st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron refuels from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 11, 2025. F-15E Strike Eagle and KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft missions highlight the synchronized capabilities of Air Combat Command and Air Mobility Command assets to project airpower wherever and whenever needed. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)