    Holistic Health and Fitness Satellite Academy Grand Opening Ceremony (B-Roll)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.25.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A grand opening ceremony for the Holistic Health and Fitness Satellite Academy was held on Jan. 26, 2026, at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany. The H2F Satellite Academy will allow for up to 400 H2F integrators annually which will allow for increased lethality. (Defense Media Activity video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 04:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994097
    VIRIN: 260126-F-GO232-1915
    Filename: DOD_111498655
    Length: 00:17:50
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holistic Health and Fitness Satellite Academy Grand Opening Ceremony (B-Roll), by A1C Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

