Holistic Health and Fitness Satellite Academy Grand Opening Ceremony (B-Roll)

A grand opening ceremony for the Holistic Health and Fitness Satellite Academy was held on Jan. 26, 2026, at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany. The H2F Satellite Academy will allow for up to 400 H2F integrators annually which will allow for increased lethality. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono)