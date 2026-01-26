31 FW deputy commander prepares for flight

B-roll footage of U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Kingry, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, prepares to take flight in an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 22, 2026. Kingry is a command pilot with more than 2,500 total hours in the HH-60G Pave Hawk and HH-60W Jolly Green II and has flown over 660 combat hours in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 04:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994095
|VIRIN:
|260128-F-ZJ681-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111498624
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
