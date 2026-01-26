31 FW deputy commander prepares for flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll footage of U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Kingry, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, prepares to take flight in an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 22, 2026. Kingry is a command pilot with more than 2,500 total hours in the HH-60G Pave Hawk and HH-60W Jolly Green II and has flown over 660 combat hours in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)