(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31 FW deputy commander prepares for flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.21.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    B-roll footage of U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Kingry, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, prepares to take flight in an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 22, 2026. Kingry is a command pilot with more than 2,500 total hours in the HH-60G Pave Hawk and HH-60W Jolly Green II and has flown over 660 combat hours in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 04:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994095
    VIRIN: 260128-F-ZJ681-1001
    Filename: DOD_111498624
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 FW deputy commander prepares for flight, by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video