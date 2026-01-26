Holistic Health and Fitness Satellite Academy Grand Opening Ceremony (A-Roll)

A grand opening ceremony for the Holistic Health and Fitness Satellite Academy was held on Jan. 26, 2026, at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany. U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Mullinax, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command Sergeant Major, details the importance of the opening of the Holistic Health and Fitness Satellite Academy in the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (Defense Media Activity video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker)
