    16th EAS delivers cargo within CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.13.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 14, 2025. Airlift capabilities such as the C-17 provide rapid mobility support for personnel and equipment across thousands of miles, enabling real-world joint operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 03:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994088
    VIRIN: 251214-F-UY946-7001
    Filename: DOD_111498585
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th EAS delivers cargo within CENTCOM, by TSgt Nicholas Monteleone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT, USCENTCOM, KC-135 Stratotanker, F-15, 4CTCS, Combat Camera

