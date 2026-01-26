U.S. Airmen and Soldiers load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 14, 2025. Airlift capabilities such as the C-17 provide rapid mobility support for personnel and equipment across thousands of miles, enabling real-world joint operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 03:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994088
|VIRIN:
|251214-F-UY946-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111498585
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th EAS delivers cargo within CENTCOM, by TSgt Nicholas Monteleone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.