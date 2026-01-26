(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Multi-National Airborne Exercise Static Line Jump B-Roll

    JAPAN

    01.16.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Soldiers with Able Co., 3-509th Inf. Bn. 11th Airborne Division and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) 1st Airborne Brigade paratroopers static line jump during Northern Trilogy 2026 at Oujojibara Training Area, Japan, Jan. 17, 2026. This exercise is the first Multinational Airborne Exercise held in Japan and consisted of multiple airborne operations and simulated combat maneuvers, bringing together multiple nations to enhance and strengthen bilateral capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)

    TAGS

    JSGDF
    U.S. Army 11th Airborne

