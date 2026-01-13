(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News Break: January 13, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.14.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    Media Center - Japan

    In Japan, 3 U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron participated in New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 26 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Narashino Training Area.

    And in Hawaii, Commander, Navy Installations Command announced that Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands earned the 2025 Shore Battle Efficiency Award, Also known as Battle E.

    Also in Hawaii, Admiral Samuel Paparo, the Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, welcomed Japanese Minister of Defense Koizumi, Shinjiro to USINDOPACOM Headquarters at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 01:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 994078
    VIRIN: 260115-F-QH602-3347
    Filename: DOD_111498451
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News Break: January 13, 2026, by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video