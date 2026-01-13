Pacific News Break: January 13, 2026

In Japan, 3 U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron participated in New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 26 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Narashino Training Area.
And in Hawaii, Commander, Navy Installations Command announced that Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands earned the 2025 Shore Battle Efficiency Award, Also known as Battle E.
Also in Hawaii, Admiral Samuel Paparo, the Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, welcomed Japanese Minister of Defense Koizumi, Shinjiro to USINDOPACOM Headquarters at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii.
