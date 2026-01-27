(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific News Break: January 27, 2026

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.26.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News Break: In Hokkaido, Japan, U.S. Army soldiers trained alongside Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Canadian forces during North Wind 26. In Iwakuni, Japan, U.S. Marines demonstrated capabilities during exercies Nankai Rescue 26. And at Oujojibara Training Area, Japan, U.S., Japanese, and British service members participated in the Multi-National Airborne Exercise closing ceremony. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 00:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 994076
    VIRIN: 260127-F-UJ371-2982
    Filename: DOD_111498407
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News Break: January 27, 2026, by SrA Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    afnpacific
    PNB

