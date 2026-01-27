Pacific News Break: January 27, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994076" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific News Break: In Hokkaido, Japan, U.S. Army soldiers trained alongside Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Canadian forces during North Wind 26. In Iwakuni, Japan, U.S. Marines demonstrated capabilities during exercies Nankai Rescue 26. And at Oujojibara Training Area, Japan, U.S., Japanese, and British service members participated in the Multi-National Airborne Exercise closing ceremony. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)