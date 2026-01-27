On this Pacific News Break: In Hokkaido, Japan, U.S. Army soldiers trained alongside Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Canadian forces during North Wind 26. In Iwakuni, Japan, U.S. Marines demonstrated capabilities during exercies Nankai Rescue 26. And at Oujojibara Training Area, Japan, U.S., Japanese, and British service members participated in the Multi-National Airborne Exercise closing ceremony. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 00:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|994076
|VIRIN:
|260127-F-UJ371-2982
|Filename:
|DOD_111498407
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific News Break: January 27, 2026, by SrA Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.