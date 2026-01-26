(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Multi-National Airborne Exercise 2026 Static Line Jump B-Roll

    JAPAN

    01.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3D Marine Division, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) 1st Airborne Brigade paratroopers static line jump during Northern Trilogy 2026 at Oujojibara Training Area, Japan, Jan. 16, 2026. This exercise is the first Multinational Airborne Exercise held in Japan and consisted of multiple airborne operations and simulated combat maneuvers, bringing together multiple nations to enhance and strengthen bilateral capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 00:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994075
    VIRIN: 260116-M-FO238-2713
    Filename: DOD_111498395
    Length: 00:04:21
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-National Airborne Exercise 2026 Static Line Jump B-Roll, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    static line jump
    3rd Recon Battalion
    Northern Trilogy 2026

