    Pacific Update: U.S., Japan Self Defense Force Paratroopers Conducts Close Quarters Battle Training

    JAPAN

    01.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Soldiers with Able Co., 3-509th Inf. Bn. 11th Airborne Division, conduct close quarters battle training alongside Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) 1st Airborne Brigade paratroopers during Northern Trilogy 2026 at Oujojibara Training Area, Japan, Jan. 18, 2026. This exercise is the first Multinational Airborne Exercise held in Japan and consisted of multiple airborne operations and simulated combat maneuvers, bringing together multiple nations to enhance and strengthen bilateral capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 00:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 994074
    VIRIN: 260118-M-FO238-5757
    Filename: DOD_111498390
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    CQB
    Close Quarters Battle training
    AFN Headquarters
    Northern Trilogy 2026

