U.S. Soldiers with Able Co., 3-509th Inf. Bn. 11th Airborne Division, conduct close quarters battle training alongside Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) 1st Airborne Brigade paratroopers during Northern Trilogy 2026 at Oujojibara Training Area, Japan, Jan. 18, 2026. This exercise is the first Multinational Airborne Exercise held in Japan and consisted of multiple airborne operations and simulated combat maneuvers, bringing together multiple nations to enhance and strengthen bilateral capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 00:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|994074
|VIRIN:
|260118-M-FO238-5757
|Filename:
|DOD_111498390
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Update: U.S., Japan Self Defense Force Paratroopers Conducts Close Quarters Battle Training, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
