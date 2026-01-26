(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Picayune Strand Restoration Project 2026

    NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    B-Roll of Picayune Strands pump and nature scenes.

    The Picayune Strand Restoration Project is restoring over 55,000 acres of land. Restoration benefits are being observed in areas that have been rehydrated, such as the reestablishment of native plant communities and animals returning to the area, including wood storks and the endangered Florida panther. (U.S. Army video by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 00:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994073
    VIRIN: 260127-A-AZ289-4069
    Filename: DOD_111498366
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: NAPLES, FLORIDA, US

