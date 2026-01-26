B-Roll of Picayune Strands pump and nature scenes.
The Picayune Strand Restoration Project is restoring over 55,000 acres of land. Restoration benefits are being observed in areas that have been rehydrated, such as the reestablishment of native plant communities and animals returning to the area, including wood storks and the endangered Florida panther. (U.S. Army video by Brigida I. Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 00:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994073
|VIRIN:
|260127-A-AZ289-4069
|Filename:
|DOD_111498366
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|NAPLES, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Picayune Strand Restoration Project 2026, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.