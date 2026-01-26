Picayune Strand Restoration Project 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of Picayune Strands pump and nature scenes.



The Picayune Strand Restoration Project is restoring over 55,000 acres of land. Restoration benefits are being observed in areas that have been rehydrated, such as the reestablishment of native plant communities and animals returning to the area, including wood storks and the endangered Florida panther. (U.S. Army video by Brigida I. Sanchez)