    History of Yokohama North Dock

    ZAMA, JAPAN

    01.26.2026

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Yokohama North Dock, situated in the heart of Yokohama, once served as the U.S. Army's main port in Japan after World War II. Even today, it remains a key U.S. Army facility for moving troops, equipment and supplies in and out of Japan. In this video, Hiroaki Hada, a historian from the Yokohama Municipal Archives Reference Room, shares more about the fascinating history of Yokohama North Dock.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 23:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 994072
    VIRIN: 260127-A-MS361-6120
    Filename: DOD_111498303
    Length: 00:05:56
    Location: ZAMA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, History of Yokohama North Dock, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    U.S. Arm
    USAG Japan
    Camp Zama

