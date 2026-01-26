Yokohama North Dock, situated in the heart of Yokohama, once served as the U.S. Army's main port in Japan after World War II. Even today, it remains a key U.S. Army facility for moving troops, equipment and supplies in and out of Japan. In this video, Hiroaki Hada, a historian from the Yokohama Municipal Archives Reference Room, shares more about the fascinating history of Yokohama North Dock.
