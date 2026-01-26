video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Yokohama North Dock, situated in the heart of Yokohama, once served as the U.S. Army's main port in Japan after World War II. Even today, it remains a key U.S. Army facility for moving troops, equipment and supplies in and out of Japan. In this video, Hiroaki Hada, a historian from the Yokohama Municipal Archives Reference Room, shares more about the fascinating history of Yokohama North Dock.