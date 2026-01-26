(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Zama Pulse Jan. - Feb. 2026 edition

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.27.2026

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!

    This month's news headlines include:

    - Gate 2 construction

    - Rookie Fire Academy

    - Pepper Spray, Taser Training

    - Monument Cleanup

    - Mochi-pounding event at KCS

    - "Math Knight' event

    - Youth Basketball Exchange

    - My Army Post App

    - SWR New Price Rate

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 23:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 994069
    VIRIN: 260128-A-MS361-6993
    Filename: DOD_111498293
    Length: 00:06:51
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    This work, Zama Pulse Jan. - Feb. 2026 edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS

