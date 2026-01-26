Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
This month's news headlines include:
- Gate 2 construction
- Rookie Fire Academy
- Pepper Spray, Taser Training
- Monument Cleanup
- Mochi-pounding event at KCS
- "Math Knight' event
- Youth Basketball Exchange
- My Army Post App
- SWR New Price Rate
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 23:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|994069
|VIRIN:
|260128-A-MS361-6993
|Filename:
|DOD_111498293
|Length:
|00:06:51
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Zama Pulse Jan. - Feb. 2026 edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
