U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in a simulated straight transit aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 27, 2026. The simulated strait transit was conducted to refine the 11th MEU’s ability to integrate with the Navy for enhanced force protection. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 23:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994067
|VIRIN:
|260127-M-VC519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111498291
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Simulated Straight Transit Aboard USS Boxer, by Cpl Oliver Nisbet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.