A towboat with barges locks through the landside chamber at Montgomery Locks and Dam on the Ohio River in Monaca, Pennsylvania, Aug. 20, 2025. While riverside chamber upgrades begin with construction teams using an excavator with a hydraulic breaker and a drilling rig to remove the upstream and downstream guide walls.
Standard playback and slow-motion footage of the downstream guide wall implosion on Aug. 1, 2025, is included.
The Upper Ohio Navigation Project is part of the National Economic Development (NED) plan for improving the upper Ohio River navigation system, specifically the Emsworth, Dashields and Montgomery locks and dams. The project involves replacing the auxiliary chamber at Montgomery Locks and Dam, measuring 56 feet wide by 360 feet long, with lock chambers measuring 110 feet wide by 600 feet long. The Pittsburgh District expects the project to support more than 15,000 jobs nationally throughout the construction period.
Runtime: 11 Minutes
For more information, please visit:
https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/pittsburgh/
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District footage by Stacey Wyzykowski and implosion imagery captured by Andrew Byrne)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 20:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994058
|VIRIN:
|260122-A-GE626-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111498203
|Length:
|00:10:58
|Location:
|PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Montgomery Locks and Dam River Traffic and Construction Footage – USACE Pittsburgh District, by Stacey G. Wyzykowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.