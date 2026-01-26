(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Montgomery Locks and Dam River Traffic and Construction Footage – USACE Pittsburgh District

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Video by Stacey G. Wyzykowski 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    A towboat with barges locks through the landside chamber at Montgomery Locks and Dam on the Ohio River in Monaca, Pennsylvania, Aug. 20, 2025. While riverside chamber upgrades begin with construction teams using an excavator with a hydraulic breaker and a drilling rig to remove the upstream and downstream guide walls.

    Standard playback and slow-motion footage of the downstream guide wall implosion on Aug. 1, 2025, is included.

    The Upper Ohio Navigation Project is part of the National Economic Development (NED) plan for improving the upper Ohio River navigation system, specifically the Emsworth, Dashields and Montgomery locks and dams. The project involves replacing the auxiliary chamber at Montgomery Locks and Dam, measuring 56 feet wide by 360 feet long, with lock chambers measuring 110 feet wide by 600 feet long. The Pittsburgh District expects the project to support more than 15,000 jobs nationally throughout the construction period.

    Runtime: 11 Minutes

    For more information, please visit:
    https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/pittsburgh/

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District footage by Stacey Wyzykowski and implosion imagery captured by Andrew Byrne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 20:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994058
    VIRIN: 260122-A-GE626-1001
    Filename: DOD_111498203
    Length: 00:10:58
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Montgomery Locks and Dam River Traffic and Construction Footage – USACE Pittsburgh District, by Stacey G. Wyzykowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ohio River
    Pittsburgh District
    U. S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Montgomery Locks and Dam
    USACE
    Monaca Pennsylvania

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video