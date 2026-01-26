(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PFC Castillo Reflects on Winter Storm Fern (A-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOCCOA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Enmanuel Castillo, a plumber with the 874th Engineer Utilities Detachment, 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, reflects on his mission duties during Winter Storm Fern in Toccoa, Georgia Jan. 27, 2026. The Georgia Department of Defense plays an integral role in declared emergencies by providing a versatile and ready force capable of responding to natural and manmade disasters across the United States. The Georgia Department of Defense is trained and equipped to ensure rapid, coordinated and effective support is available to civil authorities on short notice.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 20:42
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 994045
    VIRIN: 260128-Z-OD941-1413
    Filename: DOD_111498121
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: TOCCOA, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PFC Castillo Reflects on Winter Storm Fern (A-Roll), by SFC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    Winter Storm Fern
    GNGWSF2026
    878th Engineer Detachment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video