PFC Castillo Reflects on Winter Storm Fern (A-Roll)

U.S. Army Pfc. Enmanuel Castillo, a plumber with the 874th Engineer Utilities Detachment, 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, reflects on his mission duties during Winter Storm Fern in Toccoa, Georgia Jan. 27, 2026. The Georgia Department of Defense plays an integral role in declared emergencies by providing a versatile and ready force capable of responding to natural and manmade disasters across the United States. The Georgia Department of Defense is trained and equipped to ensure rapid, coordinated and effective support is available to civil authorities on short notice.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 20:42
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|994045
|VIRIN:
|260128-Z-OD941-1413
|Filename:
|DOD_111498121
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|TOCCOA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
