    Winter Storm Fern - Georgia State Defense Force, Staff Sgt. Alex Alvarado (A-Roll)

    TOCCOA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Georgia State Defense Force Staff Sgt. Alex Alvarado discusses the GSDF's operations during Winter Storm Fern. The Georgia Department of Defense plays an integral role in declared emergencies by providing a versatile and ready force capable of responding to natural and manmade disasters across the United States. The Georgia Department of Defense is trained and equipped to ensure rapid, coordinated and effective support is available to civil authorities on short notice.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 20:43
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 994042
    VIRIN: 260128-Z-VB701-5512
    Filename: DOD_111498106
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: TOCCOA, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Winter Storm Fern - Georgia State Defense Force, Staff Sgt. Alex Alvarado (A-Roll), by SGT Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia State Defense Force
    National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    Winter Storm Fern
    GNGWSF2026

