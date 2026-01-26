Winter Storm Fern - Georgia State Defense Force, Staff Sgt. Alex Alvarado (A-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994042" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Georgia State Defense Force Staff Sgt. Alex Alvarado discusses the GSDF's operations during Winter Storm Fern. The Georgia Department of Defense plays an integral role in declared emergencies by providing a versatile and ready force capable of responding to natural and manmade disasters across the United States. The Georgia Department of Defense is trained and equipped to ensure rapid, coordinated and effective support is available to civil authorities on short notice.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)