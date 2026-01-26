U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel Larson, Thunderbird 8 advance pilot, conducts a site survey in support of the upcoming Wings Over Solano Air Show and open house at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 27, 2026. The visit helped coordinate aerial and ground operations for the event, which provides opportunities for the local community to engage with Travis AFB and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Collett)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 18:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994033
|VIRIN:
|260127-F-ZL248-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111498034
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Thunderbirds visit Travis ahead of Air Show, by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
