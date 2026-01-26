(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Thunderbirds visit Travis ahead of Air Show

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Video by Brian Collett 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel Larson, Thunderbird 8 advance pilot, conducts a site survey in support of the upcoming Wings Over Solano Air Show and open house at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 27, 2026. The visit helped coordinate aerial and ground operations for the event, which provides opportunities for the local community to engage with Travis AFB and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Collett)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 18:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994033
    VIRIN: 260127-F-ZL248-1001
    Filename: DOD_111498034
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Wings Over Solano
    airmen
    air show
    60th Air Mobility Wing

