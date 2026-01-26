Thunderbirds visit Travis ahead of Air Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel Larson, Thunderbird 8 advance pilot, conducts a site survey in support of the upcoming Wings Over Solano Air Show and open house at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 27, 2026. The visit helped coordinate aerial and ground operations for the event, which provides opportunities for the local community to engage with Travis AFB and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Collett)